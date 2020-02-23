When looking for a column topic this week, I was seeking something pertaining to President’s Day because I’m a history buff and Presidents are a history topic that is never unending.
After searching multiple sites, I think I found a couple that were the most entertaining ones and provided information I didn’t know about the Presidents.
Hopefully you will agree (thanks to Ducksters.com and the seattletimes.com)
George Washington
-- His false teeth were made from elephant and walrus tusks, gold, and ivory not wood.
-- The only President unanimously elected.
James Madison
-- The shortest President at 5-foot-4 inches.
-- Madison and George Washington were the only Presidents who signed the Constitution.
James Monroe
-- He was the fifth President, but the third to die on July 4th.
-- Last founding father to serve as President.
John Tyler
-- He had 15 children.
Abraham Lincoln
-- On the day he was shot, Lincoln told his bodyguard he dreamt he would be assassinated.
-- Lincoln often stored things like letters and documents in his tall stove-piped hat.
-- He was the tallest president at 6 feet-4 inches tall.
-- Honored in the wrestling Hall of Fame
-- Often stored things like letters and documents in his tall stoved-piped hat.
Franklin D. Roosevelt
-- Franklin D. Roosevelt met President Grover Cleveland when he was five years old. Cleveland said "I am making a wish for you. It is that you may never become president of the United States".
-- Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were fifth cousins once removed.
-- Roosevelt was the first president to appear on television during a 1939 broadcast from the World’s Fair.
William Henry Harrison
-- Was President for only 32 days as he died from a cold while standing in the rain giving his inauguration speech.
Benjamin Harrison
-- Benjamin Harrison never touched light switches because he was afraid he would be electrocuted. His grandfather, William Henry Harrison, was the 9th President.
Andrew Jackson
-- He had a pet parrot he taught to curse.
-- He was once shot in the chest during a gun dual but managed to stay standing and shoot and kill his opponent. The bullet couldn’t be safely removed and remained in his chest for the next 40 years.
Martin Van Buren
-- Martin Van Buren was the first president to be born as a citizen of the United States. The presidents before him were born as British subjects.
-- Van Buren was the only president to speak English as a second language. His first language was Dutch.-- He also coined the word “OK”.
Theodore Roosevelt
-- He was shot while giving a speech and finished his speech with the bullet in his chest.
-- He was blind in his left eye due to an injury in a boxing match.
William H. Taft
-- He was the only former president to serve as chief justice on the Supreme Court and swore in presidents Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover.
Woodrow Wilson
-- He is the only president buried in Washington D.C.
-- The only President with a PhD.
Dwight D. Eisenhower
-- Installed a putting green in the White House and played over 800 games of golf while in office.
John F. Kennedy
-- Awarded a Purple Heart, which he received for his service in WWII.
-- The first President who was a Boy Scout.
