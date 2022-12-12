When adults think back to our formative years, we can likely pick out a teacher or two that fundamentally made a difference in our lives and influenced our future career paths. For many in the agriculture industry, that teacher was an agricultural teacher. Hundreds of agricultural instructors work day in and day out in the classroom, greenhouse, field, and community to educate our young people and build the industry’s future workforce.

I recently had the opportunity to visit the Mount Horeb Area School District and DeForest Area High School to tour their agricultural spaces and meet their agricultural teachers. I also had the chance to travel to the Menominee High School to see their aquaponics and greenhouse. While the investments in their school facilities were impressive, what stood out most to me was the dedication and enthusiasm that the teachers and students have for agricultural education.

