Nov. 28 ushered in the beginning of the church calendar year with the season of Advent. Most people simply ignore this traditional Christian season, because their eyes are on the big holiday of Christmas. Why shouldn’t they be with its lights, parties and presents. With all the majesty and splendor of Christmas what can we learn from this much maligned season, if anything?
Nobody knows when exactly the early church adopted Advent, but it seems to be in place around the late 400s to the early 500s A.D. The other interesting fact is nobody knows why it was created. There are a lot of different explanations. One that I subscribe to is that Advent was created to be similar to Lent. Both of these seasons were created for self-reflection ahead of major church holidays. The early church mothers and fathers felt that people were rushing into these holidays without really reflecting what these huge events meant for their daily lives. Not a lot has changed over the years, unfortunately.
What type of reflecting did the early church leaders want us to do during this season? Well, there was two central ideas that they wanted to focus on, which was the birth of Jesus as a baby and Jesus’ second coming. This is why the purple color is seen on Pastor garments, the color of the church paraments, and on candles. The purple symbolizes a hopeful season in the birth of Christ as well as the royalty of a King who is coming again.
These two events are important to think about because it shapes how we live our daily lives. The birth of Christ is important because it reminds us of a God who comes down here to us even in the muck and difficulties of life. God loves us so much that God comes to us with grace and mercy. The second coming of Christ reminds us that God honors God promises. When Jesus comes again there will be peace, there will be joy, and there will be justice.
Advent is a time to reflect on how we live our daily lives. It invites us to live our lives knowing that Jesus is coming again and that God has come down to Earth in the past. How do we live differently? Do we live with more joy in our lives? Do we treat each other as brothers and sisters instead of enemies? Do we try to be the peace makers in our families or at work? Do we live with hope in world that always seems on the brink of hopeless? I would invite you to reflect this Advent season, on how does Christ coming into the world change your life. Here is the critical part, dare to live out this change.
