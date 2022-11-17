ARE THEY REALLY over? It looks like there are several races too close to call on the national level. There are three Senate races at the time of this writing, and we know in Georgia there will be another election to make the final decision. So far it looks like the House of Representatives is leaning to the Republicans at this writing, but the Senate goes to the Democrats.
In Wisconsin, almost all incumbents were reelected both on federal and state levels. It seems like Wisconsin voters want a divided government and want bipartisanship. The governor was reelected; however, with a new lieutenant governor as the previous one ran against Ron Johnson, who was reelected for his third term. In Wisconsin local government elections are at a different time of the year.
Wisconsin’s Constitution needs to be updated as it relates to abortion and what the people desire for change.
A lot of money has been spent on the midterm elections and the election advertising on TV nearly wore out our remote control switching it off and on.
I think Trump was the biggest loser as his support of Republican candidates in large part failed. There were a lot of predictions of a red wave that didn’t happen. He needs to step aside; he will find that difficult. The Republicans need to reorganize without Trump.
Minnesota has gone totally DFL with the governor reelected and the House and Senate will give the Democrats control.
Governor Walz has a large budget surplus and with the support of both the House and Senate a lot of their initiatives will be underway.
An important one will eliminate Social Security as an income on which we pay Minnesota tax. The large budget surplus can also be used to lower tax rates. After all, Minnesota is a very high tax state ranking 45th of 50.
Governor Walz has plans to distribute some of the surplus to Minnesota residents. I think more should be used to reduce our tax rate.
On the abortion issue, Minnesota’s Constitution deals with the issue.
I think it’s ideal when governments are split and not controlled by one party altogether. That isn’t what the voters have done or desired, so elections are a key part of a democracy and through this election it seems to have functioned adequately.
As far as the economy, while threats of recession remain strong, there is a continued concern of worker shortages. Inflation is showing signs of slowing, but it’s still increasing faster than wages. That is a tough issue for business, whether large or small to maintain an adequate staff.
Even government offices are suffering. In the last couple weeks, our mail has not been delivered to the Press office on two different days. We are dependent on it for news and information that we need to process for production of our products.
Other areas of government are short, whether it be around policing or government forms that need processing. It takes people to do it and there is a major shortage.
Ballots have been cast and voters have made their decisions. democracy works.
May your Thanksgiving be joyous wherever you are or who you are with.
