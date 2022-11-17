ARE THEY REALLY over? It looks like there are several races too close to call on the national level. There are three Senate races at the time of this writing, and we know in Georgia there will be another election to make the final decision. So far it looks like the House of Representatives is leaning to the Republicans at this writing, but the Senate goes to the Democrats.

In Wisconsin, almost all incumbents were reelected both on federal and state levels. It seems like Wisconsin voters want a divided government and want bipartisanship. The governor was reelected; however, with a new lieutenant governor as the previous one ran against Ron Johnson, who was reelected for his third term. In Wisconsin local government elections are at a different time of the year.

