THERE WILL BE continued concern with the government health care program as many of the professional providers are getting only 31 cents per dollar of care under Medicare. This could result in fewer doctors accepting Medicare patients.
On the other side of the coin, all the major medical groups compete in technology, which is appreciated but also drives up costs.
Aging also brings on lifestyle issues, particularly housing. How many square feet do you really need? Second floors can become difficult when it comes to climbing stairs. There are so many options today with all the senior housing in place or being built that is driven by the demographics of our society.
Many suggest that it is better to move when you are in good health, can adjust to your new facilities and make friendships. Others say they will have to be carried out of the home they are in as they enjoy it so much. They want to die there. There are also a lot of home services available today which encourages people to live in their own home if they can.
It seems that people can be comfortable in apartments that range from 1200 to 1400 square feet. Perhaps the most desired is to have a washer and dryer within the apartment and a heated garage. There are different types of housing ranging from cooperatives to full-care services where you buy in, and it reduces your monthly cost. There are also many memory care units available which is helpful to families if Alzheimer’s and dementia take over.
Retirees also have a concern about the economy. Savings accounts earn only about 1.5%, the stock market is up and down, and one of the more popular investment areas today seems to be tax-free municipal bonds. As a result, many retirees have gone back to working part-time jobs, which keeps them busy earning and finding purpose. Others volunteer and that’s so important in our society.
BEST QUOTE OF an era!
“The Budget should be balanced, the Treasury should be refilled, public debt should be reduced,the arrogance of officialdom should be tempered and controlled, and the assistance to foreign lands should be curtailed, lest Rome will become bankrupt. People must again learn to work instead of living on public assistance.” Cicero, 55 BC
GASOLINE PRICES ARE creeping up again. That’s part of our inflation problem. I think it’s unfortunate that our government policies are pushing us prematurely to electric vehicles when we have so much oil and natural gas in our country.
It’s an expensive program to get charging stations set up along the highway systems, but even more costly for individuals when they live in apartments and condos. Our automobiles have become more efficient with their engines and reducing weight, thus adding miles per gallon.
I think we should continue to research new energy concepts and phase them in gradually and voluntarily, and not use legislated deadlines like California. The American people aren’t stupid. When they see that it’s practical, they will consider hybrid electric cars and full electric vehicles that can get to 400 plus miles before recharging.
I LOVE THIS 2400-year-old Chinese proverb:
Starving man wait long time for roasted duck to fly into mouth.
QUOTE FROM A. W. Tozer:
“…in a fallen world such as this the very ability to change is a golden treasure, a gift from God of such fabulous worth as to call for constant thanksgiving. For human beings, the whole possibility of redemption lies in their ability tochange…In the working out of His redemptive processes the unchanging God makes full use of change and through a succession of changes arrives at permanence at last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.