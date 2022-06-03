THIS IS CLEARLY a wonderful time of year as the weather warms, trees come to life, and the early flowers start blooming. Fishing season is open, and all the water sports come alive.
Garage sales start showing up, the garage gets cleaned, and winter coats are put away.
It’s time for a hike, cycling a path or getting that tennis racket or pickleball paddle out and getting some overdue exercise. It’s all part of the enjoyment of living in the Midwest.
It’s prom time and graduation time and a chance to get your fingers in the soil as we begin planting flowers and vegetables. Whether it is a large garden or pots on the porch or veranda, it’s clearly a mark of a new season.
It’s also a time to review safety protocol, whether you are on a bike, on the water or four-wheeling through the pine forests. It’s time to review your ATV or boat registration and increase coverage. How about kayaks and power boats?
Motorists need to take heed as well. “Start seeing motorcycles.” I see motorists going through stop signs which can lead to unnecessary neighborhood accidents. It’s a good time for a safety review within every family for all age groups.
It’s also the time of year when people work hard to clean up their lawns and gardens. Have you heard of “No mow May?” It’s when your yard is allowed to bloom to be pollinator friendly. This also the time of year to make home repairs and do painting. It’s all part of having pride in a community. I love living here.
IN THE PROCTOR, Minnesota Journal, May 5, 2022, edition, a front-page story asked the question, “Is Proctor in the crosshairs of Putin’s nukes?”
Proctor turns out to be one of 70 targets listed in a story about Russia’s possible missile strikes in the U.S. For perspective, this was carried in the March 21, 2022, edition of the National Enquirer.
These are areas that would be hit in the first, second or third strikes, according to the article.
The strategic value in hitting Proctor, Minnesota could be the Canadian National Railway Depot which deals with shipping of taconite for making steel. There is also the Husky oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin and the Duluth-Superior Port, along with the 148th Air Force Base, all within a few miles of Proctor.
The U.S., Australia and the U.K. said they will develop a hypersonic missile by next year and sea-based by 2025. I learned this past week the U.S. successfully tested their hypersonic missile.
Through Reuters, we are aware that Russia is developing a hypersonic missile that could hit our country in less than five minutes. Let’s hope our leaders can bring this war to an end.
Several years ago, I was a guest of the Navy on a “boomer” nuclear submarine, the USS Nebraska, based in Bangor, Washington at sea.
The Navy has 14 of this type of sub. It’s the largest and most destructive force in the world.
Today we have more threats from several countries with nuclear capability. As a result, these subs are stationed around the world.
They have an effective range of 4,000 miles with accuracy to hit a pitcher’s mound.
I THINK WE are faced for the next 12 months with gasoline at $4.00 plus per gallon. Our country has adequate oil, as well as natural gas, but getting it into the pipeline has been clogged in part due to government regulations and executive leadership. Perhaps it wouldn’t make any difference what party was in office with the polarization and politics slowing down the process of what’s good for the American people.
We are going to eventually see difficulty with our electric power grids. Some of our leadership has been too anxious to go green, thereby eliminating fossil fuels prematurely. It’s good to have national goals, but we need to be realistic in bringing them online without putting undue pressure and excessive costs on the consumer.
Government spending and petroleum is probably the biggest cause of the inflation. Production and delivery are centered around petroleum supplies and products. Inflation will need to be controlled and with that we are likely to have some type of recession. I don’t think any of this was necessary, at least at the level we are experiencing.
The cost of living is spiking. Expectation is there for employees to receive higher wages and rightly so. That adds to the costs of producing all that we consume. Once wages are established, they don’t go down.
We have the additional problem of the shortages, let alone laborers. There are far more jobs available than there are people qualified to fill those positions.
When you are purchasing, thank every employee that helps you for coming to work that day. So many stores are short of staff and through it we are learning lessons of patience and priorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.