I DON’T RECALL a time in my life when the word “anxiety” has come up so often. It shows up with staff at the newspapers, friends, our families, and from what I read and see, it’s a worldwide concern.
Maybe it shouldn’t be surprising, as we are just coming out of a pandemic. Many people experienced tragedy and loneliness. A strong economy is now deflating, inflation is showing up everywhere, especially in the areas of petroleum and prices in the grocery store. It’s everywhere.
For the last couple of weeks, with newspaper leaders and friends, I have been asking the question, “How do you keep anxiety in check?”
Answers have varied, from taking a faith-based attitude to asking trusted advisors about serious questions and decisions. Be sure you are getting adequate rest and have quiet times.
Some suggested and I agree that having a diversion will distract your attention from the items that are causing anxiety. If anxiety gets to be too much, seek local resources for professional help and counseling.
I thought I would consult with a longtime friend, Jon Penton, who is a retired clinical psychologist now living in Anna Marie Island, Florida. I got to know Jon when late Mayor Dean Fenner launched the Youth Resource Bureau in White Bear Lake a good number of years ago. Jon headed the clinic which was designed to help youth who were having difficulty at school or at home to be able to get care. It was a successful program and Jon went on to work with several counties north of the Twin Cities and then also in Georgia before retiring.
Jon called me last week and we reflected on how he has dealt with clients with various types of anxiety. He referenced a book that had been helpful to him throughout his professional career. It’s titled ‘Telling Yourself the Truth’ by William Backus and Marie Chapian. That got me to pause to reflect on an attitude, “What do you tell yourself?”
We all have anxieties; we all have problems. Life is not free of that. For some of us who take a faith-based approach, we reference Philippines 4:7 with answers from the scripture of turning it over to the Lord.
“Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray. Let petitions and praises shape your worries into prayers, letting God know your concerns. Before you know it, a sense of God’s wholeness, everything coming together for good, will come and settle you down. It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life.”
For some of us, we have trusted advisors. On a major problem, we don’t make the decisions in darkness or without advice. Asking questions can be very helpful. A lot of times with a good bit of research and advice, the problem becomes clear.
For some people, losing a job opens a door to opportunity. For others, the sky is falling. What we tell ourselves makes all the difference.
Back in Sept., Jon went through major heart surgery at the University of Minnesota. It was a success and the fact that he had 1,800 people tracking him on CaringBridge was a tremendous encouragement.
Relationships are very important. Having an attitude of gratefulness is a plus.
Another antidote for anxiety could be laughter and humor.
WAR INSTIGATED BY Russia in an independent country like Ukraine is totally ridiculous. Thousands of lives are being lost, families upset, with many fleeing to other countries against their best judgment.
Ukraine is also considered the breadbasket of Europe. As agriculture is being upset in massive ways, which will lead to millions of deaths because of starvation, it will also cause food prices to soar and have either a direct or indirect impact on people of the entire world.
On the other hand, when there is war, farmers in the United States benefit. They are already experiencing it by selling grains at high prices that have been held in storage. However, after this spring and they will not have advanced contracts on fuel, fertilizers and seeds, their cost will rise, and this too will further the inflation factor.
ALONG WITH MANY other snowbirds, we returned home from Fort Myers, Florida last week. It’s always good to return home and connect with family and neighbors and catch up with information at the coffee shops.
THIS WEATHER TELLS me that we may skip spring this year and go right into summer. Gardeners tell us that planting will be a couple of weeks later as the ground continues to be cold, and the daytime temperatures are at least 10 degrees below normal.
