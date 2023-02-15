Is there any escape from the corruption and evil of the world we live in?
Yes! That the world is permeated with evil and corruption is plainly evident. It is seen on every hand and in every place. Much of the corruption is plainly evident, but much is not seen. All people are affected by the corruption of the world. But here is good news! For the Christian, while he lives in a world of corruption, he does not have to be identified with it. When he comes to the Lord Jesus in faith, seeking His forgiveness, he is no longer one with the world, that is, the world system. He is now a member of the body of Christ, the church. The church is made up of all believers. As to the believer’s relationship to the evil of the world, the Bible says in relation to the Lord Jesus, “Who gave Himself for our sins, that He might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father” (Gal. 1:4). Yes, believers live in the world about them, but they are not part of it! Believers now have the presence of the Holy Spirit to equip them to live a life of true Godliness. It is not a life of perfection, but a life of genuine righteousness. The true believer seeks to live righteously because of the presence of God within him. Yes, there is an escape from the corruption and evil of the world about us!
