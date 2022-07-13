What is the source of great blessing for man in this world?
This is a time of great distress for many people, and blessing and contentment are greatly needed and sought for. The Bible alone has the answer. The Psalmist said, “Praise ye the Lord. Blessed is the man that feareth the Lord, that greatly delighteth in His commandments” (Psa. 112:1). The answer to blessing and contentment is not a program or anything devised by man. God alone, who created the world, not only has an answer, but He is the answer! Actually, the answer is Jesus Christ Himself. The one who is truly blessed is the one who comes to the Lord Jesus for the forgiveness of his sins and then lives according to the truth of God’s Word. It is the one who delights in the Person of Christ and the Word of God that is truly blessed. When one finds Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, he finds the source of goodness and truth. Of the righteous man who truly knows God it can be said, “He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting the Lord” (Psa. 112:7). Indeed, evil tidings abound, but the believer in Jesus Christ need not fear the outcome, for he knows that God is in control of all things. Yes, God is the true source of all blessing for man in this world, but he must personally respond to God’s offer of salvation.
