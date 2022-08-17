What is one of the most evident changes that takes place in the life of a person when he becomes a Christian?
Indeed, there are many changes because he now has the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirt who manifests Himself for who He is, the eternal holy One of God. One of the more evident changes in the new believer’s life is as King David prayed, “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in Thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my Redeemer” (Psa. 19:14). If Christ truly lives within the heart of the believer, there will be the changes that only He can bring. Such changes are wonderful for himself and all others he encounters. We should note that the changes God brings in the life of the believer are the changes that only He Himself can bring. No man can by himself change his moral character. He may make some good and helpful changes, but only God can change the heart. When God changes the heart, it brings praise to God and blessing to all others about him. Indeed, the changes God brings are sought by the believer himself. The change of the heart brings a change of the words he speaks. If previously his words were abusive and unholy, his words will now witness to the presence of God within him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.