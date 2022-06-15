Is God with us in the time of our death?
Yes! The believer in Jesus Christ is never left alone. The Apostle Paul reminds us, “For none of us liveth to himself, and no man dieth to himself. For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s. For to this end Christ both died, and rose, and revived, that He might be Lord both of the dead and living” (Rom. 14:7-9). When one becomes a believer in Jesus Christ, he is identified with Him forever! Where Christ is, the believer will always be. The believer is never left alone either in life or in death. Because Jesus Christ was victorious over death, so the believer is victorious over death. Jesus said, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, he that believeth in Me hath everlasting life. I am that bread of life....This is the bread of life which cometh down from heaven, that a man may eat thereof, and not die” (Jn. 6:47-48, 50). The matter of death for the believer has been settled. He is safe and secure in Christ for eternity!! The unbeliever, on the other hand, is without any hope as long as he refuses to come to Christ for the forgiveness of his sins. To die without Christ is to die without hope! The good news is that the Lord will save all who call unto Him in faith believing that Jesus died for their sins.
Faith Baptist Church of Baldwin
