Considering the confusion about what the Gospel really is, let’s look to what the Bible itself says. To begin with, the gospel is the gift of God in giving His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, to die for the sins of mankind. “For He hath made Him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him” (II Cor. 5:21). When we trust the Lord Jesus as our Savior, we are made the righteousness of God in the Person of His Son. He took our sin and in return gave us His righteousness! Thus we can stand before God in the righteousness of Jesus Christ. How could there be a greater message? Our sins are great but His grace is greater! Paul further clarifies the message of the Gospel, “ For I am not ashamed of he Gospel of Christ: for it is th power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth...” (Rom. 1:16). The Gospel includes the confession of our sins and the receiving by faith the forgiveness of our sins. Most of the world rejects this message, but for all who believe there is glorious, wonderful, and eternal forgiveness and fellowship with God! Thus, religion itself is not the Gospel. The Gospel is Who Jesus Christ is and what He has done for sinners everywhere.
