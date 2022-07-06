What is the Christian’s hope in times of distress?
Everyone goes through times of distress. Distress affects individuals, families, and nations. King David faced much distress in his life, but he did not face his distress alone. He prayed, “Teach me Thy way, O Lord, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies” (Psa. 27:11). If one truly knows God, he has a source of light, strength, and wisdom that the world does not know. The wisdom and strength of God can be in the believers’s life because of the presence of God in his life. Basically, the enemies of Christians are the enemies of God. In spite of his many enemies, God can lead the believer in a plain path. Believers need not to be confused by the threats of the enemy. Of course, it is important that the believer has a personal relationship with God and that he walks in faith. Life without a personal faith in God is very confusing and often very fearful. David said, “I had fainted unless, unless I had believed to see the goodness of God in the land of the living” (Psa. 27:13). David gives a wonderful word of encouragement, “Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and He shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord” (Psa 27:14). Thankfully, believers today can see the goodness of God in spite of their enemies as they wait on the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.