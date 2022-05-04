Is knowing about God enough to bring salvation to one’s soul? No! It is good and important to know about God, but knowledge alone does not bring forgiveness of our sins. The Apostle John reminds us, “He was in the world, and the world was made by Him, and the world knew Him not. He came unto His own, and His own received Him not. But as many as received Him, to them gave He the power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name” (Jn. 1:10-12). Even so, many people in the world today know about God, but they have not come to Him in faith to receive forgiveness of their sins. God is indeed the answer to the many needs of the world today, but if they will not come to Him believing in His death, burial, and resurrection for the forgiveness of their sins, they will remain in their darkness and hopeless state for all time and eternity. Thankfully, those who believe in Him and personally receive Him as their personal Savior will know His forgiveness, presence, and blessing for all of time and eternity! Yes, we need to know about God as revealed in the Bible, but for the salvation of our souls, we need to individually and personally come to Him in faith.
