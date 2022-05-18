What is the greatest influence one can have on another?
We all influence others by who and what we are. Some of the influence is good and helpful and some of it may not be. If one is a Christian, the greatest influence that he or she can have is that they been with Jesus. Notice the influence that the Apostles, Peter and John, had on others, “Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marveled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus” (Acts 4:13). There is no greater influence that one can have than that they have been with Jesus. The world needs Jesus today more than anything else. There are many attractive and helpful things in the world and many different kinds of teaching, some good and some not good. The one thing people need is a knowledge of the One who died for their sins. As believers know and live for Jesus, they will have a great influence upon others who need to know Him. They will see something of the character of the Lord in the way believers live their lives which is really a demonstration of the life of Jesus.
