Does the Christian faith of believers encourage other believers?
Yes. The Apostle Paul said to the believers of his day, “That is, that I may be comforted together with you by the mutual faith both of you and me” (Rom. 112). As the Christian lives out his life of faith, it will be a help and encouragement to many others. This is especially true and important to members of one’s own family. It is very helpful if young believers can to see the outworking of faith in their parents and other family members. When one is genuinely born again by faith in Jesus Christ, he will be a spiritual light and encouragement to others. We need to see the change that faith brings in the lives of others. The faith Paul speaks of is the faith that is placed in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of one’s sin and then the continuing faith in Christ and the Word of God to live a life of righteousness. In referring to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Paul reminds us, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, ‘The just shall live by faith’” (Rom. 1:17). No one can live the Christian life by himself. Faith in the Person of Jesus Christ is essential. Indeed, seeing genuine faith in others is a great encouragement and blessing to those who are also believers.
Faith Baptist Church of Baldwin
