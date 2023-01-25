How is the life of the believer different from those who do not believe in God?
There are very many differences because the believer has the life of God within and the unbeliever does not, even though he may be religious. Religion of itself does not promote true Godliness. Only God Himself can do that because true Godliness can only proceed from Him. The believer, because of the life of God within is to be, “Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation, continuing instant in prayer” (Rom. 12:12). One of the great blessings of the Christian life is to be rejoicing in hope. The world of itself really offers no hope. For mankind itself, there is no hope for the future apart from God. There is only a dark, dismal future. For the believer, however, there is a wonderful difference. He has hope even in the dismal present. He has the hope of the continuing presence and blessing of God in his life and the promise of a glorious future in heaven. Further, the believer is “...patient in tribulation....” No matter how difficult his or her life may be, he or she can have patience knowing that God is with them and will see them through to the end of the trial. Of course, the believer has the wonderful privilege pf communing with God at any moment. So, the life of the believer is vastly different from those who don’t know God.
