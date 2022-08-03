What is the believer’s primary responsibility in life?
Of course, many things might be considered and all of them are significant if they are taught in the Word of God, the Bible. The Apostle John indicates something very important for all believers. He said, “And this is His commandment, That we should believe on the name of His Son, Jesus Christ, and love one another, as He gave us commandment” (I Jn. 3:23). Apart from believing on the name of Jesus Christ, there is no Christian life. The Word of God is very clear on this matter. Jesus said, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (Jn. 3:16). One’s salvation cannot be separated from believing in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of his or her sins. We believe in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of our sin, but it is a continuing belief. It is a belief that both honors God and gives meaning to the believer’s life. Further, a major part of the believer’s life is to love others, especially other believers. As believer’s have the nature of God, it is natural for them to love other believers.
