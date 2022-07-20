Is human government our hope for the future?
No. However, God ordained human government as a necessity for an orderly society. The Apostle Paul reminds us, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God” (Rom. 13:1). Without human government, society would be in utter chaos. The problem is that, when human government replaces God with its own power and wisdom, chaos, and corruption reign. The point is, no human government can guarantee a prosperous and blessed future. Only God Himself can prepare and bless man with a glorious future. All human government eventually fails, but God never fails! His promise to all who repent of their sins and believe in His Son is eternal life. It is life that is blessed with His presence and the promise of future glory. “Therefore, being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: by whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand and rejoice in hope of the glory of God” (Rom. 5:1-2). Yes, human government is necessary on earth, but it is not the believer’s hope for the future!
