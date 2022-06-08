Is zeal for God alone enough to save one’s soul?
No! The Apostle Paul made this clear when he said of his own people, “For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:2-3). When people try to establish their own means of righteousness, they always fail. The truth and standard of true righteousness is Jesus Christ Himself, that is, His death on the cross, burial, and resurrection. He alone paid the price for our sins. His shed blood is the only payment God the Father accepts in payment for man’s sins. Paul also reminds us, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven, given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). Zeal for a good thing is useful, but it is not enough when applied to the salvation of one’s soul. There must be faith in the finished work of Christ on the cross. “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God. Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:8-9). Indeed, salvation is apart from any human effort!
