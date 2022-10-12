Does it make a difference what we value in this life?
Yes, it makes a very big difference. Those who do not know and worship the Lord Jesus as their personal Savior set their value on things of this world, on things that seem to them to be permanent and satisfying. However, the Word of God gives a solemn warning about the riches of this world. King Solomon said, “Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? For riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven” (Prov. 23:5). The riches of this world, as valuable as they may seem for a time, certainly are not permanent. They can be exhausted, lose their value, be lost, and various other things. Certainly at the time of death they will have no personal value. They in no way add to a person’s worth in the sight of God when one must pass from this life to eternity. Thus, the Scripture warns, “Labor not to be rich: cease from thine own wisdom” (Prov. 23:4). Of course, it is not that riches of themselves are sinful; the problem is as one seeks to find true satisfaction in riches apart from God. The riches of the world are a fleeting thing and have no eternal value. True value, of course, is found in the Person of the Lord Jesus. In Him, we find true value for all of time and eternity!
