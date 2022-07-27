What is a very special word of God to believers today?
Many things might be appealed to, but the following is especially pertinent, “But the end of all things is a hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer. And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover a multitude of sins. Use hospitality to another without grudging” (I Pet. 4:7-9). Most believers would recognize that we are living in what might be called the last days before the Lord’s return. (See I Thess. 4:13-18). We are not looking at the end of the world here, but the end of the believers time on earth before the Lord returns. This is not a time for frivolity, but a time to be serious about our relationship and walk with God. It is especially a time to pray, to worship God, and to seek His will for our lives. It is also a time to think of others, to pray for them and minister to them in any way we can. Our lives need to be a witness to the saving grace of God as there are so many who do not believe the Gospel. To fail to accept the grace of God in salvation is the greatest of all losses. Certainly it is a time for rendering hospitality to others. We, as believers, need to live the life God would have us to live. Only such a life will truly honor God and be a help and blessing to others.
