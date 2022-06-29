Is there any comfort to be found in the passing of a loved one?
Certainly they will be greatly missed and no one can replace them in our lives. Still, life on earth is not all there is. A loved one who knew the Lord Jesus as his or her Savior is eternally safe and more well off than when on earth. The Apostle Paul put it succinctly when he said of his own passing, “For I am in a strait between two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better” (Phil. 3:23). For the believer, life with Christ in heaven is far better than life on earth where he must deal with the matter of a sinful and corrupt world. The comfort for the believer who has lost a loved one is the promised return of the Lord Jesus Himself when He comes to gather all believers, both dead and living, to be forever with Himself in heaven. The Apostle Paul said, “For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first. Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we be forever with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words” (I Thess. 4:16-18). Yes, there is grief at the passing of a loved one, but greater joy is waiting all believers!
