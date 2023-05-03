To ask this question is to get a multitude of answers, some of which would seem very reasonable. However, mans’ reasoning is not the same as God’s revelation. What often seems reasonable to man is often in total contradiction to God’s heart and mind. Man’s greatest need is not something most men even begin to comprehend. Man’s greatest need comes about because of his separation from God. Yes, men can be saved and thus have their greatest need fulfilled in Him, Jesus Christ. While many people in the world today know Jesus Christ as their own personal Savior, most do not. Jesus said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: because strait is he gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14). So, in the light of eternity, man’s greatest need is to know about Jesus Christ and His offer of salvation by His death and resurrection. In the Bible, when Philip was sent to witness unto one in need, we read, “Then Philip opened his mouth, and preached unto him Jesus” (Acts 8:35). Even so, Jesus needs to be preached today to fulfill man’s greatest need. To fulfill all other needs and to fail here is the greatest failure of all!
