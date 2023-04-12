Can the Bible be understood apart from the teaching ministry of the Holy Spirit?
Certainly much of the Bible can be known as to its context. However, there is more to knowing the Bible than just knowing the facts presented. Since God is the Author of the Bible, it follows that, if we would know the truths presented, we must know the One who inspired the Bible. The Bible is not just an accumulation of facts, but is the inspired Word of God. The Apostle Peter said, “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of Scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (II Pet. 1:20-21). God has given to each believer the presence of the Holy Spirit whose ministry is, among many things, to open the truth of God’s Word to the believer’s heart. Indeed, Jesus said, “But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in My name, He shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said to you” (Jn. 14:26). The point is, if one is not born again by the Spirit of God and thus having the Holy Spirit within him, he may know many of the facts presented in the Bible, but he will not know the spiritual reality of the facts presented! “Howbeit when He, the Spirit of truth, is come, He will guide you into all truth” (Jn. 16:13).
