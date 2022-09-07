Why do believers so willingly trust in the Lord?
There are many reasons beginning with the work and calling of the Holy Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit that convicts us of our sins and points us to the work Jesus did for us when He died upon the cross. Then, the believer comes to know that , “The work of His hand are verity [truth] and judgment; all His commandments are sure. They sand fast for ever and ever, and are done in truth and righteousness” (Psa 111:7-8). When one comes to know Jesus Christ as his Savior, his heart and mind are opened further to who God really is! He is the eternal One, the holy One, the loving One, the all-powerful One, the all-knowing One. The more the believer comes to know the Lord Jesus through His Word, the more he comes to love and trust Him. It is in personal fellowship with the Lord Jesus that we really come to know Him. It is wonderful to know that there is One who can be trusted for all He speaks and does! It is thus that the Psalmist said, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do His commandments: His praise endureth forever” (Psa. 111:10).
