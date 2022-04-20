Where does true knowledge and understanding come from? This is such an important question because there is so much false and harmful knowledge in the world about us. The Word of God makes it clear when it says, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction” (Prov. 1:7).
The fear of God begins in a person’s life when he comes to the Lord Jesus for the forgiveness of his or her sins. It is then that the Holy Spirit is able to communicate the truth of the Bible to one’s heart and life. The world, and life in general, cannot be comprehended apart from the knowledge that God alone can communicate to one’s heart and mind. Man can discover and do many wonderful things, but without the knowledge of God, such knowledge is incomplete and often results in distortion. A true knowledge of anything begins with a knowledge of God. To reject the knowledge that only God can give is to reject truth and the understanding that only God can give. The world is in the condition it is today because so many have rejected God. The Bible calls those who reject the knowledge of God fools. They are the unthinking ones who reject true knowledge and the resulting blessings of God!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.