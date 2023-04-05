Is it possible to have peace in the midst of a sinful and disturbed world?
Yes! Genuine peace for the Christian does not depend first of all on peace around him, but on the peace he can have in his own heart. If he has genuine peace in his own heart, he can much more readily deal with the lack of peace around him. Even if there is peace all around the believer, if he does not have peace in his own heart he cannot live in true peace. It is peace with God that is the most important and significant. The Bible makes this very clear, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 5:1). Thus, faith in the Person of the Lord Jesus Christ is essential to peace in one’s heart. Where there is peace in one’s heart, everything else falls into place. Yes, the world may be in an upheaval and the future may seem dark and foreboding, but God is in control of all things. It may not appear so, but God allows man to have his own way, corrupt as it may be, until He steps in to accomplish His own purpose. Indeed, God does have a plan for the future as revealed in the Bible. Thus, those who are justified by faith need not fear the future as those who have not come to the Lord Jesus for the forgiveness of their sins and the resultant peace. Yes, it is possible to have peace in the midst of a turbulent world!
