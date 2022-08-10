What are some of the characteristics of a believer in Jesus Christ?
There are very many and more than can be noted here. The main characteristic is that he evidences the life of Jesus Christ, his Savior. Without Jesus Christ, there is no Christian life. Further, it should be noted that, “...his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in His law doth he meditate day and night” (Psa. 1:2). The Word of God is precious to him and is the delight of his soul. It is his companion all the day long. Also, “And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth fort his fruit in is season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper” (Psa. 1:3). A main characteristic of the believer in Jesus Christ is that now his life has purpose. Whereas before he lived mostly for himself and the advantages he could gain for himself, his life now evidences the life of the Lord Jesus Himself. Thus, it is a life of fruitfulness, of things that honor the Lord Jesus and bring glory to Him and great blessing to himself. Indeed, his life has eternal worth because it is of God. He can rest in the truth that, “...the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous...” (Psa. 1:6).
