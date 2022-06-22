Does being a Christian make much difference in a person’s life?
Yes, if by being a Christian means one has received the new life of the Lord Jesus. The Christian life is more than learning certain doctrines; it is receiving the new life of Christ Himself which enables the believer to live the Christian life. He then knows what it is to walk in the Spirit and live a life that is much more pleasing to God. He is conscious of the presence of the Holy Spirit in his life and heeds the Apostle Paul’s warning, “And grieve not the Holy Spirit of God whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption” (Eph. 4:30). He thus heeds Paul’s further instruction, “Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: and be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you. Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children; and walk in love, as Christ hath also loved us, and gave Himself for us as an offering and sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling savor” (Eph. 4:31-5:2). Yes, being a believer in Jesus Christ makes very much difference in the life of one who truly knows and walks with God!
