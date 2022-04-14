What is it that defiles mankind and brings so much grief to oneself and others?
It is really a matter of the heart. Everyone is born in sin and so all hearts are defiled until they come to Jesus Christ for cleansing. Jesus said, “...that which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man. For from within, out of the heart of man, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride foolishness: all these things come from within, and defile the man” (Mark 7:20-23).
The world is filled with the evidence of man’s evil heart. It is when people come to Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of their sins that they are cleansed and can begin to live a life of righteousness that is pleasing to God and man. The fact is, man cannot make himself righteous. Only God Himself can do that. As long as man rejects the sacrifice God Himself made for our sins in the giving of His Son to die for our sins, the world will increase in unrighteousness and hostility to God and others. For sure, the Gospel of Jesus Christ needs to be preached in the world today. Only then will men come to Jesus Christ for forgiveness and lives will be changed for the better.
