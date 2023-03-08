The quick answer is doing the will of God. Everything else will come to nothing. The Apostle John made it very clear when he said, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world. And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever” (I Jn. 2:15-17). The world referred to here is not the physical world all about us, but the world system of man. It is what mankind is without God. It is thus a world of lust, greed, and pride. It is a system that rejects and abhors all that is of God. Unfortunately, very much of what we see all about us today is of the world that man has established without any consideration of God. It is this system that will eventually be totally destroyed. However attractive it may seem to many today, it is corrupt and short lived! On the other hand, all that is truly of God is eternal! Everyone has to make the choice for himself or herself. Actually, it is a choice of eternal life or death! To do nothing is the choice of death. To choose Christ is the choice of life.
