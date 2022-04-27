Do Christians have anything to fear?
Of course, there are the normal fears of life such a disease, accidents, and the many unknowns of life. Still, believers need not fear the reality of having to face their fears all by themselves. There is One who is with them in all experiences of life. That One is the Lord Jesus Christ who they have trusted with very soul and future. He alone can remove the fear and give us the hope and peace we all so much desire and need as we face the various issues of life. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (Jn. 14:27).
Every day the believer can begin the day with God and thus know His blessing and peace in all circumstances of life. Thankfully, the greatest need of the believer’s life is settled because of his faith in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of his sins. The one who rejects Christ as the sacrifice for his sins will face the greatest fear of all when he must appear before God and meet Him as his Judge rather than his Savior! Indeed, the unbeliever ought to hasten to Him who alone can forgive us of our sins and remove our most pressing fears!
