What is the place of believing in the Christian faith?
Actually, belief is essential to the Christian faith. Many times belief is mentioned as being the essence of the Christian faith. “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him” (Jn. 3:36). “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (Jn. 3:16). Notice that the alternate to believing is to perish! “He that believeth on Him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (Jn. 3:18). The world is immensely blessed because God gave His Word, the Bible, to the world so that they may believe and be eternally saved from the judgment of God. Not all believe, but many do and will know the blessing and presence of God for all eternity. Jesus, after His resurrection said to Thomas, “...Thomas, because thou hast seen Me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed” (Jn. 29:2). Believing is essential to becoming a Christian and the living of the Christian life.
Faith Baptist Church of Baldwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.