What is it that brings special joy to the life of the believer?
Perhaps many things could be considered, but the Psalmist mentions one thing specifically which is really true of all Christians who know and walk with God. He said, “I rejoice at Thy word, as one that findeth great spoil” (Psa. 119:162). Spoil is a reference to the treasure that is gained as a result of a specific battle. Such spoil may be gold, silver, Cattle, land, or any number of precious things. When a believer has come to know the Lord Jesus as Savior, he finds great treasure, indeed, greater treasure than can be found in the world about him. Such treasure would include such things as the peace of God, the peace of knowing all of his sins have been forgiven. It is a peace of knowing the truth of God’s Word, that God really is and that He is in ultimate control of all things. Again, the Psalmist said, “Great peace have they which love Thy law, and nothing shall offend them” (Psa. 119:165). The believer knows that the Word and will of God will ultimately be fulfilled. The believer can rest in the truth of God’s Word even in times of hardship and personal struggle. Further, he knows this world is not his home. His home is in heaven from which he looks for the return of the Lord!
