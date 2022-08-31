What message does a believer in Jesus Christ have to share with others?
When one becomes a believer in Jesus Christ, he is able to tell others what God has done for him or her personally. Christianity to such a one is not just a learned form. It is a living reality with Jesus Christ Himself. Indeed, for the believer in Jesus Christ, the Lord is his life. Paul spoke of this when he said, “To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Col. 1:27). Without the reality of Jesus Christ within a person, there is no spiritual life. Jesus brings so many blessings into the believer’s life that he is able to share with others, such as the realty of the forgiveness of sins, the joy and peace of God, answers to prayer, and so many other things. Indeed, the Psalmist could say, “Come and hear, all ye that fear God, and I will declare what He hath done for my soul” (Psa. 66:16). Every believer should be able to tell others of the joy and blessing of his salvation! King David could say, “Blessed be the Lord, who daily loadeth us with benefits, even the God of our salvation” (Psa. 68:19).
