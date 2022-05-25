How are Christians to worship God?
There certainly are many thoughts about this question. The Bible, which is the Word of God, has the answer. The Apostle Paul preaching to the people of Athens said, “For as I passed by and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, Him declare I unto you. God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that He is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; neither is worshiped with men’s hands, as though he needed anything, seeing He giveth to all life and breath and all things” (Acts 17:23-24). Certainly, God is not confined to any space made of man. He is indeed Lord of all and is everywhere present. Jesus said to the woman of Samaria, “But the hour cometh and now is, when the true worshipers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth” (Jn. 4:22-24). Thus, true believers in Jesus Christ know who they believe and how they are to worship Him. The Worship of God is a matter of the heart in appreciation of who He is and what he has done for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.