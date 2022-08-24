How does the Lord especially minister to those who come to Him in faith for salvation?

First, there is a response from the Lord to the one who calls to Him for deliverance. King David said, “I waited patiently for the Lord; and He inclined unto me, and heard my cry” (Psa. 40:1). God always hears the cry of those who call unto Him for salvation. He is always there waiting for our response to His offer of salvation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.