How does the Lord especially minister to those who come to Him in faith for salvation?
First, there is a response from the Lord to the one who calls to Him for deliverance. King David said, “I waited patiently for the Lord; and He inclined unto me, and heard my cry” (Psa. 40:1). God always hears the cry of those who call unto Him for salvation. He is always there waiting for our response to His offer of salvation.
Secondly, God meets the specific needs of those who call upon Him. David said, “He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings” (Psa. 40:2). Those who call on the Lord for salvation recognize their special need for salvation. They see their own degradation and the danger of their condition without God. God responds by setting ther feet upon a solid, unmovable rock. That rock is Jesus Christ Himself.
Then, the Lord establishes the believer’s goings. God redirects the believer’s life for good by giving of Himself to the believer. Finally, David said, “And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord” (Psa. 40:3). Indeed, the presence of God in one’s life brings a new song in his life and he begins to love and praise God for who He is and all the blessings he receives from God.
