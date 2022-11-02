As the November general election approaches, I’ve been struck by the rise of an unusual type of news coverage. It’s focused not on the campaigns, but on the running of elections themselves. 

Some of it is alarming. In California, elections officials worried about their personal safety have just been given the ability to hide their personal information—like home addresses—from the public, using the same program the state uses to help victims of domestic violence. In several states, reports The New York Times, right-wing activists “driven by false theories about election fraud” are flooding elections offices to toss tens of thousands of voter registrations, many of them entirely legitimate. People who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 election are either becoming elections officials or angling for elected posts that would oversee election administration.

