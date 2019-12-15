A special thanks
The Baldwin-Woodville Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all who participated, attended, sponsored, or volunteered at the 30th Annual Horse Parade & Visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus!
A special thank you goes to
-- The First Bank of Baldwin for hosting Santa’s visit and to volunteers, Ryma Lindquist, Ashley Read & Rachael Danielson.
-- Suzanne Wynveen Photography for taking pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus.
-- Nilssen’s Foods & Kwik Trip – Baldwin for the Cookies & Milk at Santa’s Visit.
-- Baldwin Perk for providing Coffee & Candy Canes for Santa’s Visit.
-- Dave Deville Entertainment for the Holiday Music on Main Street.
-- St. Croix Riders Saddle Club for managing registration, organizing and leading the parade.
-- First Bank of Baldwin & Fennern Jewelers for sponsoring the horse drawn wagon rides on Main Street.
-- Striker’s Lanes & Sports Bar for sponsoring the horse participant’s luncheon following the parade.
-- Stellar Graphics for the event posters.
-- Jeff & Jodi Peterson
-- Marsha Shafer
-- Bob, Matt, Nate & the Link family for the Main Street Wagon Rides.
-- John Vrieze & Value Implement
-- Kaylee Lokker & Ali Lokker for singing the National Anthem.
-- Miss Baldwin, Morgan Hable and Princesses, Tessa VanSomeren, Gabby Monicken, McKenna Chandler & Maddy Lawrence.
The Village of Baldwin Public Works Crew.
The B-W Chamber Board Members – Ryma Lindquist, Rosa Magnus, Kevin Branstad, Nick Hillstrom, Amber Bettinger, Patty Wilhelm & J.R. Dachel.
We would also like to congratulate the 2019 Horse Parade Winners! Thank you for participating and allowing us to continue with this tradition in our community, we hope to see you all next year.
Wagon Units
1st Place – Susan Lockling
2nd Place – Susan Lockling & Tawny Carlson
3rd Place – St. Croix Horse & Carriage Society
Riding Units
1st Place – Rolling Hills Warriors
2nd Place – 2 Hearts Training
3rd Place – Lost Creek Ranch
We would like to thank you all for supporting the events that the B--W Chamber provides for our communities, and look forward to 2020. Mark your calendars for our events next year –
15th Annual Chili Fest – September 26, 2020
Trick or Treat Main Street – October 30, 2020
31st Annual Horse Parade & Visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus – December 5, 2020
The Baldwin-Woodville Area Chamber of Commerce wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.