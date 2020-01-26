The debate and discussion the Baldwin-Woodville School Board had about Greenfield Elementary becoming peanut-free got me thinking.
How far should Districts go in accommodating students? How much should schools change to accommodate those needs?
As a parent of a child that needs an IEP, I know I'm going down a slippery slope here, but there has to be somewhat of a line drawn in the sand.
My mind started to go off in weird places after that meeting. When walking the halls 30 years ago as an elementary student compared to now, the changes have been unlimited with technology obviously being at the forefront. Gone are the days of textbooks and chalkboards, and now, Chromebooks, for those as young as eight years old and Smartboard are the norm.
But, what about in 30 years? Instead of public school classrooms being a mesh of personalities and interests, all being the same age, is there going to be a peanut-free classroom, a lactose-intolerant classroom, a perfume or dye allergy classroom of kids of all ages? If the goal of all schools is for the students to achieve their maximum learning potential, doesn't one think there would be parents out there who would argue or fight for the kids to be in a room with kids similar to their own, so the fewer the distractions, the better?
Yet, at the same point, being in a room with kids your own age has its benefits as well. One can see how patience is shown, how empathy is exhibited, showing acceptance toward a student who has a disability, learning that while you think you have it rough, there is someone out there who definitely has it worse than you.
Isolation in school is the worst feeling a student can have. Okay, I might be stretching it there, but it's definitely in the top five if you ask them to vote. They want to have friends and not feel alone. Besides, isn't one of the purposes of school to show there's more to the world than's what immediately around you? That's done by being in different surroundings and different people than what you are used to.
I don't know. I get the feeling peanut-allergy is just the beginning of this topic and it's not going to go away
Other thoughts
-- The following has happened to me more than once and it happened just recently.
You're driving a vehicle new to you and the low fuel light comes on. You are not at your destination yet, but you are close to a gas station.
You say to yourself, screw it, I've got enough to make it where I need to go. I should preface this by saying, the vehicle doesn't tell you how many miles you have left, it's just flashes the low fuel.
Yep, you can guess what happened next. The stretch for me was on Highway 65 between River Falls and Roberts.
You feel like an absolute idiot. I know I could've filled up for gas in River Falls, but I remembered when the low fuel light came on and after going through this before, you have a visual count in your head on how much you got.
This time I was about two miles short and it cost me in more ways than one.
I know there are people who as soon as the light flashes on their vehicle, they'll head to the nearest gas station and fill up. At the age of 40, maybe I can start being one of those people as well.
-- In a column a few weeks back, I had a crystal ball for 2020 and one of my hopes was for a full house at the recent January Village of Baldwin Board meeting because it was the nominating caucus and that meant new residents would want to serve on the Board. Three newcomers were nominated and residents will have the option of choosing between five people on the ballot for the three open Trustee seats. Variety is good. So I guess you could say, I got one right.
