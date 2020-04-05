I’ll admit, with the COVID-19 news that has swallowed up the world these last few weeks, I almost forgot the Baldwin-Woodville School District has a referendum on April 7.
To review, District residents have to make the decision about whether or not they want a new pool which would be constructed on the high school grounds along with improving its athletic facilities.
I’ve seen a couple of referendums in my past, so I think I got a good handle on what’s important in referendums.
Does the referendum have a chance of passing? Five hundred thirty-six people responded to a community survey put out by the Village of Baldwin last year and over 60 percent of those respondents agree a pool is an improvement to the community that needs attention and would be supported.
I get that’s only a small sample, but it’s a good sign for those who are in favor. Another good sign: It was said repeatedly during the School Board debates before putting this to referendum and at a public meeting, the old pool was a busy place during the summer. Parents loved it because it was cheap, and they know where the kids could be. Kids loved it because they could be outside during those months.
So, what are the benefits of the pool? A dome would be constructed over the pool, so it could be used during the winter months. That would allow for more opportunities for community, training and therapy uses.
Tell me more about the athletic facilities: There are those in every community who are anti-athletics and don’t want money poured into facilities and it should be spread out more among the arts and athletics.
I understand that.
With what is being proposed, the new artificial turf will allow the band to practice without damaging the field. Isn’t that helping out the arts?
For those who still on the fence, let’s try this from another angle: Don’t you want the best facilities for your children or your children’s friends?
About two weeks into this job, I walked the Baldwin-Woodville sidelines and took photos for their football game against Wrightstown in the playoffs. From that point, one could see a grass field that was torn up by a season of games and practices. An artificial turf won’t yield what was seen that November day after three months of action to it.
Okay, enough about football. Everything seems to be about football, football, football. What about other sports in this plan? Glad you asked.
Other upgrades include adding two lanes to the running track which will help with practices, matches and increase the chance to host regional/sectional meets.
Upgrades to the baseball field will allow other sports to practice on them and have new dugouts.
So, football, track and field, baseball, softball and band along with other sports would be benefited from upgrade new facilities.
Which leads to honestly, the most important thing when it comes to a referendum: How much is this going to cost me, a District resident?
The total cost of the referendum is $12.5 million. Because of existing debt expiring, the cost to the resident will be zero.
The District is also touting with a new improved baseball/softball field, expenses will be reduced.
I would vouch for that: I can remember Transportation Director J.R. Dachel saying one year, Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central had to travel to Mauston to play a baseball game early in the spring season because of poor field conditions up here. With a new baseball field, expenses like that would be gone.
Isn’t that the goal of any referendum, zero-dollar impact for the taxpayer and the chance to reduce expenses at the same time?
So, let’s summarize, this referendum has the support of the community, the entire community can use the pool, it will improve athletic facilities and have zero impact on the taxpayer.
If you haven’t yet, vote YES on April 7, so the Baldwin-Woodville community can enjoy these fruits for generations to come.
