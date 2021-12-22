Three years ago, this column was about the holiday season and the struggles it presents for many people for whom the season is emotionally challenging. Three years ago, we hadn’t yet imagined the COVID-19 pandemic and the physical and emotional toll it would take on our world, our nation, our communities, our families and on each of us personally. The mental health impact of social isolation, financial insecurity, illness, and managing the burdens of child care, to name just a few, cannot be underestimated. It has taken stress in our society to a whole new level. Depression, suicide, alcohol abuse and opioid overdose have all increased dramatically. Mental health issues in children are on the rise. So, this holiday season it is more important than ever to approach others, and us, with understanding, empathy and caring.
So, let’s revisit the emotions some may feel during the holidays and strategies to deal with them.
Depression and anxiety: If you struggle with depression and/or anxiety generally, you may find your symptoms worsen over the holidays. You may find yourself wanting to escape the “holiday cheer” altogether.
But, don’t let your feelings defeat you. Find a healthy way to cope, spend time with people who are balanced and not insensitive or overly positive, embrace alone time and push through it.
Low energy, motivation, disinterest: Low energy or motivation and disinterest can all be signs of depression. Recognize them early and act.
Resentment, anger, jealousy: Christmas often includes the purchasing of a lot of gifts for people around us including expensive gift shopping. Even if you don’t know anyone who buys expensive gifts, the thought is most likely in your mind that “other people can buy expensive things and I can’t.” These feelings can lead to feeling hopeless, helpless or insignificant. What’s the point in celebrating Christmas if you can’t buy the people you love what you want them to have? A lot of people feel this way and often miss the most significant part of this holiday: faith, love, miracles, charity, inspiration and hope.
The reality is most people do not spend a lot of money on Christmas gifts. You certainly would not believe that if you watch TV advertisements. But it is true. Don’t overspend. Spending money you don’t have is never worth the anxiety it produces. Set a budget for gift giving and stick to it. You can also give gifts that do not cost little or no money, gifts of service or time.
Grief: If you have recently lost a loved one with whom you would otherwise be celebrating this holiday season, you might be finding yourself wanting to burrow under your covers with a box of tissues until the holidays have passed. When you have lost someone special, your world losses its celebratory qualities. Holidays only magnify the loss. The sadness feels sadder and the loneliness goes deeper.
You can and will get through the holidays. Rather than avoiding the feelings of grief, lean into them. It is not the grief you want to avoid; it is the pain. Here are some things that might help you.
Be patient, kind and compassionate with yourself. There are no set rules about how to face the holidays carrying the loss of a loved one. This is a very personal matter. For many of us, the holidays trigger memories of thoughts, feelings, tastes, smells, rituals and traditions shared with our loved one. Without this person, the holidays may feel hollow and meaningless. If possible, reach for the deeper meaning of these holy days and the privilege of having shared them with someone you loved. Sometimes we take that for granted until we lose it.
Have a Plan A/Plan B – Plan A is you go to the holiday dinner with family and friends. If it doesn’t feel right, have your plan B ready. Plan B may be a movie you both liked or a photo album to look through or a special place you went to together. Many people find that when they have Plan B in place, just knowing it is there is enough.
If appropriate, create a new ritual to honor the memory of your deceased loved one as you celebrate the holidays. Say a prayer about your loved one before the holiday dinner. Light a candle for your loved one. Have everyone tell a funny story about your loved one. At your place of worship remember them in a prayer.
Try the holidays in a new way or cancel the holiday all together. Yes, you can cancel the holiday. Take a year off. They will come around again. For some, staying involved with the traditions of the holidays is a symbol of life continuing. Let the holiday routine give you a framework during these tough times.
Take loving care of yourself. Grief takes many forms. You might find yourself lethargic or grumpy or somehow out of sorts. That’s OK. Just stay focused on what is happening inside you and tend to yourself as you would to anyone else you love deeply.
It is very natural to feel you may never enjoy the holidays again after the loss of a loved one. Remember that the holidays will pass. They will certainly never be the same as they were. However, in time, most people are able to find meaning and joy in the holidays again.
If you, or someone you know, is struggling, reach out for assistance. At Western Wisconsin Health our counselors can help. Call us at 715-684-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.