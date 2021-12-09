I use comparisons of sports to the rest of my everyday life way more than I should.
On this one, I think I’m pretty close.
I have attended multiple games at the Metrodome, home of the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Golden Gopher football teams over the years before it was demolished.
Yes, the building had its flaws (who can forget thinking they’re getting to blown away when one walked out of there). Yes, the concourse room left a lot to be desired. Yes, it was designed as a football stadium, but the Twins played it in too.
You could feel the history and the nostalgia as the building was nearing the end. Yet, it was obvious after 30-plus years, it was time for a change.
The comparison lies with 805 Main Street, home of the Baldwin for nearly 150 years, until this month when we are moving to 990 Hillcrest.
Between my two tours as editor of the Bulletin, I’ve worked there for about a year. So, I’d like to think I’ve got a good handle on everything pertaining to the Building.
First, the history of the building can’t be denied, considering it’s one of the oldest buildings in Baldwin. All one had to do was look in the building’s back room as an estimated 80-year-old printing press sat before it was dismantled this summer.
Then, there’s the location. It’s a mindset that a business like ours should be on its Main Street. With the Chamber having its events on Main Street like the Horse Show, Chili Fest and the Halloween Trick or Treat festivities that proximity can’t be beat.
Or the number of times, I’ve seen cars driving the wrong way on Main Street and it’s like come on, everyone else is following the rules, why can’t you?
Yet, with those positives, just like the Metrodome, it was time for a change.
I don’t know the number of times I’ve seen folks of the older generation open the door and cringe at those two steps they have to take before getting to our main floor. They won’t have that problem any more.
There are days in which parking on Main Street can be a hassle. Trying to cross Main Street on 8th Avenue can be dangerous as cars are blocking your vantage point. Do I go or do I not?
On a related note, it’s puzzling there hasn’t been more accidents on Main Street as people are backing out of parking spots.
We won’t have that problem as 990 Hillcrest has its own parking lot.
If you’ve never been in at 805 Main Street, it’s an open floor in which everyone has their own desks. At our new location, our designer Becki, Laura, our sales rep and myself will have their own offices. For selfish reasons that’s a plus.
So, goodbye old friend, hello to new adventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.