In this time of chaos and turmoil it is easy to get caught up in fear of what the future holds and have a hard time finding hope. Especially as we become more and more isolated by a virus which we are still struggling to fully understand. Now, it even seems to attack us at the places where many turn to find hope in times like this – our places of worship! What are we to do if we cannot even gather in our places of faith in order to find help and support for our spirits?
In a day and age when we are inundated with technology and ways in which to keep in touch, reach out, and be connected there is still much hope for us in this arena. Our God has blessed us with so many ways in which to still find support even when we are not able to be in physical presence with each other. Now more than ever people are realizing how much we depend on our human interactions daily. Our God has a plan in all of this. Even if we are unable to see it, there is a light ahead of us leading the way. We will have to imagine ministry in new ways, find safe ways in which to seek out and give much needed support.
If you stop a while and watch, look around past the hoarding happening at the store and sometimes crazy over-reaction to what is happening, you will start to see some things which are already beginning to change for the good. People spending more time together as family. People realizing how many elderly are affected by being isolated even further as the retirement homes and nursing facilities lockdown for the safety of their residents. People seeking out new ways to use the technologies we have to reach out in caring to the greater community. People going for walks as families as a way to get out of the house.
There are some hard times ahead yet. There are obstacles we are going to need to overcome. There are behaviors we are going to need to change which will cause us periodic discomfort. Isn’t that true at any time in life though? Our current situation has just brought it into a very sharp focus in a very short period, so we are forced to take notice. Imagine how different and wonderful things will be when we come out on the other side of this to the “future with hope” God promises us. Take heart that our God is with us in this season of Lent when nothing is happening the way it has in the past and we are forced to take stock of what is truly important to us.
Take time to pray for others; to show love and compassion where and how you are able. Know our God is here with us now and we can trust there is a future with hope ahead. Be safe in our time apart so we might enjoy once again being together in that future. Dream of new ways to be together and let your spirits soar on the winds of hope as you look at the beauty of these new discoveries even in our current discomfort. Peace and God bless you all until we meet again!
