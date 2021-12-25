It has been two years since my last “normal” George family Christmas celebration. Ironically our 2019 family Christmas was actually celebrated in early January 2020 before the world knew it was about to shut down. At the dinner table, we were speculating how hard Iran would strike back at the United States. Oh for the simple, blissfully unaware days of the past!
Our official 2020 family Christmas was in reality an odd mashup of Thanksgiving and Christmas, celebrated outdoors in my sister’s driveway, in mid-October, with a few family members missing. Such were the days. It worked.
This year we will gather on Dec. 27, indoors, all together for a family holiday celebration for the first time in two years. Much has changed in two years. Previously unknown fault lines have surfaced in the family.
We have all been through the same experiences: COVID, lockdowns, George Floyd, the 2020 election, Jan. 6, vaccines, mandates, etc. We have not all reacted the same, nor have we all come to the same conclusions. Strong, mutually exclusive opinions exist, and yet we will gather together because we are family and families get together on holidays.
That said, the combination of self-confidence, sharp wit, strong convictions, and divergent opinions that will be present at this upcoming celebration will approach the hazard level of a leaking gasoline tanker in an overgrown forest on a windy day during an exceptional drought.
This has caused me to reflect on what I want to be at this gathering. Do I want to be a stray bolt of lightning and light up a forest fire or do I want to be a gentle rain? Do I want to prove that I am right or do I want to learn if my sisters are doing all right? Do I want to prioritize being right or doing conversation right?
I think I will follow the Apostle Paul’s command during this family gathering: “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs that it may benefit those who listen.” Ephesians 4:29 (NIV)
