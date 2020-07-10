I’m sure for those who read the front-page piece about staffing switches within our company, you have some questions.
Do I have all the answers? No, I don’t.
Here’s what I do know.
This is my last issue as editor of the Baldwin Bulletin for a while. A couple of weeks ago, my bosses came to us and said due to COVID-19, some changes needed to be made.
It was decided after multiple discussions to switch editors within our four weekly newspapers (Baldwin, Amery, Osceola and Grantsburg). Those discussions resulted in me being the editor for the Osceola Sun and Country Messenger and April Ziemer, editor of the Amery Free Press, becoming editor of the Baldwin Bulletin.
Did I expect this news? No way. I foolishly thought the only way COVID-19 would affect my job would be the number of pages which gets published weekly.
It’s been stated multiple times to me since I started, as a whole the public has been generally happy with what has been in the Bulletin. I like to think I’ve gotten a decent idea (it’s never going to be perfect and I’ll be the first to admit it) on what you, the reader wants in the paper and/or online.
Why do I believe that? Subscribers have increased, the amount of negative phone calls or emails I’ve received questioning something I’ve done has been slim to none. And maybe most importantly, the Bulletin is getting businesses to say “yes” to advertising with us and within our company.
On a selfish note, I’ve gotten comfortable with the people I’ve had to deal with on a daily or weekly basis. A stereotype about this job, is you have to be a ‘people person’ or an extrovert. I can speak from personal experience that’s not necessarily true and it takes some of us to warm up more than others.
I’m not saying goodbye to Baldwin entirely. Due to schedules, I’ll still be covering the monthly Baldwin -Woodville school board meetings and I’ll be here for the in-person graduation ceremony on July 25, whatever time that may be.
How long will this be? I don’t know. My bosses don’t have the answers either. All I ask, is you keep supporting the Bulletin during this period.
Random facts
I know I’m getting older and I’m aging myself with each passing day. One of the most popular TV shows when I was growing up was “Cheers” which featured an ensemble of characters. One of the most noteworthy ones was Cliff Clavin, who would spew trivia/facts which the other characters dismiss or toss aside.
In honor of Cliff, here are a couple I found on bestlifeonline.com, that I don’t think are worthless:
• The next time you see a can of Pringles, take a closer look—you won't see the word "chip" -- anywhere on the packaging. That's because Pringles aren't made of thinly-sliced potatoes, but instead dehydrated potato flakes pressed into their signature parabolic shape. That's what makes them less greasy. But when other potato chip manufacturers complained, the Food and Drug Administration ruled that Pringles couldn't be marketed as chips. The company eventually settled on "potato crisp."
• Showers aren't just good for your hygiene—they're good for your creativity, too. For a 2012 study published in the journal Psychological Science, researchers gave volunteers creativity problems to solve followed by a period of rest. During that period, some were assigned demanding tasks, while others did simpler tasks that allowed their minds to wander (just like a shower does). Those doing the simpler tasks during the resting time were more likely to solve the original creativity problems.
