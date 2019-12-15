During the holiday season there are so many good movies that are released that it makes it hard to get to all the movies that I want to see. Luckily whenever there is a major holiday during a particular week, the studios tend not to release a lot of movies so that folks can go watch the movies that are already in theaters. I really appreciated this gift because I really wanted to see A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood which unfortunately came out the same week as Frozen II. After viewing the film, I was so happy that I got the opportunity to see it in the theaters. Tom Hanks should get an Oscar nod for his performance as Mister Rogers. His performance was worth the price of admission alone. However, I am getting ahead of myself though.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is not a biography type of movie, instead it is a character film. Believe it or not Tom Hanks only agreed to do the movie in the first place, if the film was character film. Screenwriters Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster do a really good job of taking a real-life incident, where Mister Rogers developed a friendship with a reporter from Esquire in the late 1990s and turning it into a heartwarming movie. I will admit I was disappointed that Mister Rogers wasn’t in as much of the film as I would like to see him. Tom Hanks does such a great job of copying Mister Rogers mannerisms and his pattern of speech it was really uncanny. In fact, Tom Hanks commented that for this particular role he had to really be intentional about slowing his speech down.
The film centers on the Lloyd Vogel, played by Matthew Rhys, who is having issues with his father Jerry Vogel played by Chris Cooper. We have all seen this type of plot before, but what makes it so unique is Mister Rogers’s interaction on screen with all the other characters. After viewing this movie, I am really thinking of picking up some books about Mister Rogers. The other thing that I really appreciated about this movie was it theme of forgiveness. I think the screenwriters did a good job of showing how hard it is to forgive someone but why it is important in the long run to be able to forgive other people. What I also appreciated about this theme was it was not done in some sappy Hallmark way but in more of down to earth real lifestyle, which I think really enhanced, the film.
If you are in the mood to see a film that really fits this season of Christmas I would definitely go to this movie.
Overall, I give this movie a B+ (A Good Movie). This is not a biographical film of Mister Rogers’ life; instead he is a supporting character in a story about the friendship Mister Rogers had with the main character Lloyd Vogel, who is a reporter. Personally, I wish they showed more of Mister Roger’s in this film because he is such a fascinating person. I would be shocked if Tom Hanks doesn’t get an Oscar nod for his performance. Overall, I was very pleased with the plot, characters and themes. The film feels like it was put together well, and I quite enjoyed it. One of the things I really appreciated about this film was how it made us, the audience; think about the theme of forgiveness. This theme is so appropriate for this time of year when families are getting together and there can be some family tension or conflict. If you enjoyed Mister Rogers in your youth, I would definitely check this film out, you won’t be disappointed.
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is rated PG for some strong thematic material, a brief fight and some mild language. Marielle Heller was the director. The writing team of Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster produced this heartwarming script. This film stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper.
