Baldwin, WI (54002)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.