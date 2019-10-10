William “Bill” Gillis, age 89 of Baldwin, formerly of Hammond died peacefully Sunday, September 29th at the Baldwin Care Center. Ecclesiastes 3 reads: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot. Bill was born to Eternal Life. He lived and died with his faith as the center of his life. Bill was born on April 3, 1930 in river Falls, Wisconsin; the son of Constance “Gus” and Ann (Hawkins) Gillis. He attended Cloverleaf Country School prior to graduating from Glenwood City High School. On September 30, 1950, he was united in marriage to Beverly Delage. To this union, six children were born. Bill farmed his entire life. He was a simple man whose hobby was tending to the cattle or furrowing the fields. A famous quote once read; “The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways.” That was Bill. He was a simple man who appreciated the simple things in life. When he wasn’t tending to the cows or fields, he would travel with Bev to see grandchildren at their sporting events; although he wasn’t as vocal as she was. He was a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and an active member of the Knights Of Columbus.
Bill is survived by his sons, Greg (Debbie) of Hammond, Pat of Roberts, John (Shellie Schewe) of Waunakee, Robert (Ronda Bierbrauer) of New Richmond, Jim (Kelly) of Hammond, and Tom (Cecily) of River Falls; grandchildren, Daniel (Carla), “J.C.” (Deanna), Christy (Brannon) Weigel, Charlie (Becky), Cindy (Nate) Heinz, Shawn (Kasi), Jessi (Jason) Kelly, Bailey (Justin), Nick (Angela Heffron), Jen (Matt) Clancy, Tracy (Eric) Fosmo, and Zack (Kelsey); great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jacob, Ian, Evelyn, Jasper, Brooklyn, Lane, Addison, Charley, Logan, Addison, Brady, Taylor, Reed , Tanner, Dalton. He is further survived by his brother Don (Connie) Gillis; sisters-in-law, Ila Gillis and Sandy Gillis, Florence Kahler, Eva Kahler, Marie Mahoney, Marilyn Wesley, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother Jim Gillis, brothers/sister-in-law Jack Delage, Vince Kahler, Walter Kahler, Ray Mahoney, Ann Gillis, Delores (Loren) Standaert, John Wesley.
Mass of Christian Burial for Bill Gillis was held at 11AM, Thursday, October 3rd at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the mass at church Thursday morning. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
